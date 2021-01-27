AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 27

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A feud that started way back in the Casino Battle Royal last May at Double or Nothing wrote its latest chapter in the night’s opening match as Eddie Kingston battled Lance Archer.

Kingston targeted the legs, then the ribs early, systematically picking The Murderhawk Madman apart from the opening bell. Archer fought back and delivered a sickening chokeslam out of the ring, onto the apron and down to the floor below.

Archer looked for the Blackout but Kingston wiggled free, only to fall prey to a ripcord chokeslam. Not going for the cover earned the attention of Jim Ross, who criticized overconfidence.

Butcher and Blade appeared with a prone Jake “The Snake” Roberts, distracting Archer. Bunny snuck in, handed Kingston a knuckle duster, then watched as Eddie blasted Archer for the come-from-behind victory.

After the match, Butcher and Blade dropped Archer with their finisher, then held him for a triumphant Kingston to deliver a spinning back fist. The heels stood tall while The Murderhawk Madman laid battered in the middle of the ring.

Result

Kingston defeated Archer

Grade

C+

Analysis

Kingston could not have beaten Archer without the help of Butcher, Blade and Bunny. His win was a hollow one, a victory he should not be overly confident about. But he will because he is a great heel who will spin it in his favor.

This was a physical battle, a war between two double-tough guys that saw Kingston win after Archer probably could have put him away one two or three other occasions. It was a smartly wrestled match, didn’t expose either competitor’s weaknesses, and laid the groundwork for another showdown between them.

It worked and earned the heels heat as they head toward Revolution. Do not be surprised if Archer looks for revenge at or before that show.