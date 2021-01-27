AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 27January 28, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 27
The road to Revolution continued Wednesday on AEW Dynamite with a broadcast headlined by an emphasis on tag team wrestling and TNT champion Darby Allin and Sting addressing their upcoming Street Fight with Team Tazz's Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.
A stacked broadcast that laid the groundwork for the start of next week's Beach Break episode, it also gave audiences a taste of the direction the product will take heading into the upcoming pay-per-view extravaganza.
Who emerged victoriously from the night's in-ring action, how did the promo segments propel forward the company's top rivalries and what did it all mean for the stars involved? Find out now with this recap of the January 27 episode.
- Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Varsity Blondes
- Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood (Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus)
- The Young Bucks and Good Brothers vs. Dark Order
- Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
- Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna
- Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Darby Allin and Sting address their Revolution street fight
- Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq
- Jon Moxley speaks about his Beach Break match against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers
Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
A feud that started way back in the Casino Battle Royal last May at Double or Nothing wrote its latest chapter in the night’s opening match as Eddie Kingston battled Lance Archer.
Kingston targeted the legs, then the ribs early, systematically picking The Murderhawk Madman apart from the opening bell. Archer fought back and delivered a sickening chokeslam out of the ring, onto the apron and down to the floor below.
Archer looked for the Blackout but Kingston wiggled free, only to fall prey to a ripcord chokeslam. Not going for the cover earned the attention of Jim Ross, who criticized overconfidence.
Butcher and Blade appeared with a prone Jake “The Snake” Roberts, distracting Archer. Bunny snuck in, handed Kingston a knuckle duster, then watched as Eddie blasted Archer for the come-from-behind victory.
After the match, Butcher and Blade dropped Archer with their finisher, then held him for a triumphant Kingston to deliver a spinning back fist. The heels stood tall while The Murderhawk Madman laid battered in the middle of the ring.
Result
Kingston defeated Archer
Grade
C+
Analysis
Kingston could not have beaten Archer without the help of Butcher, Blade and Bunny. His win was a hollow one, a victory he should not be overly confident about. But he will because he is a great heel who will spin it in his favor.
This was a physical battle, a war between two double-tough guys that saw Kingston win after Archer probably could have put him away one two or three other occasions. It was a smartly wrestled match, didn’t expose either competitor’s weaknesses, and laid the groundwork for another showdown between them.
It worked and earned the heels heat as they head toward Revolution. Do not be surprised if Archer looks for revenge at or before that show.
The Varsity Blondes vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
Jon Moxley put over his Six-Man Tag Team match next week, where he teams with Rey Fenix and Pac to battle Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, in a pre-taped promo.
Sting and Darby Allin embraced the “hoodlum” label ahead of their Street Fight against Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Brian Cage at Retribution.
Back in the arena, Chris Jericho and MJF made their way to the ring for their match with The Varsity Blondes’ Brain Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. The scarf-wearing loudmouth insulted Garrison and paid for it early but the heels slowed their opponent’s momentum and seized control of the match during the commercial break by isolating Pillman Jr.
The babyfaces fought back into the match as we came back from the timeout. As Pillman built momentum, he scaled the ropes and launched himself off...directly into the Judas Effect by Jericho. Le Champion added a Lionsault for the win.
After the match, The Inner Circle stood tall but the tenseness between MJF and Sammy Guevara remained apparent.
Result
Jericho and MJF defeated The Varsity Blondes
Grade
C
Analysis
The overall quality of the tag match was hurt exponentially by the commercial break and the abbreviated babyface comeback sequence. There was not nearly enough time for Garrison and Pillman to build momentum for themselves before the finish came from out of nowhere, rendering the match a glorified squash.
Then, MJF told Guevara they needed to talk after the match, but didn’t.
This was a rushed mess, a sprint of a segment that accomplished nothing and didn’t really benefit any one star or storyline involved. Disappointing, certainly, if for no other reason than the wealth of talent involved.
Cody Rhodes Responds to Shaquille O'Neal
After Shaquille O’Neal issued a challenge earlier in the night on Bleacher Report’s AEW Dynamite Awards, Cody Rhodes hit the ring to respond to the NBA champion’s words.
He said he would rather pitch Cody and Brandi vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill but instead, he will defer to coach Arn Anderson for where he fits in on the Revolution card.
Anderson rambled for a bit before Red Velvet joined the festivities. She laid down the gauntlet, challenging Cargill and Shaq to a Mixed Tag Team Match.
Grade
C-
Analysis
The match has to be better than this segment, right?
There was nothing about anything here that created excitement for Cody vs. Shaq, which is strange because The American Nightmare is a pro at these hype promo segments. Anderson warned us he would ramble and he did while Velvet made the most of her time and shined the most out of the three.
As a spectacle, the proposed match will be great. It will be on Cody to hold it together between bells. If anyone is capable of delivering under the circumstances, it is him.
Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth
Ryan Nemeth, brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, made his Dynamite debut as he battled Hangman Page in singles competition.
The Hollywood Hunk shot for a single-leg takedown but Page anticipated it and blocked. Nemeth still managed to earn control and work over the former AEW tag team champion in time for Matt Hardy to appear at ringside.
Page fought back, delivering a sliding clothesline for two. Nemeth answered with a spike DDT reminiscent of his sibling. Nemeth tried for a German suplex but Page landed on his feet and rocked him with a discus punch. One traditional clothesline gave way to the Buckshot Lariat and Page earned the victory.
Result
Page defeated Nemeth
Grade
C+
Analysis
Page picked up a big win over Nemeth, who showed off in his first big opportunity inside an AEW ring.
The real news was the appearance of Hardy, whose post-match promo sounded a hell of a lot like a conman trying to win Page over in order to lure him into his growing stable than a friend looking out for his buddy.
With Dark Order also trying to win him over, it appears as though Page will remain the object of factions’ affection in the battle for AEW dominance.