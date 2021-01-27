Saints Will 'Wait' for Drew Brees Amid Retirement Buzz, Per GM Mickey Loomis

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the team's front office will wait for Drew Brees' final retirement decision before making its quarterback plans for 2021.

"I don't think it's a lot different from last year," Loomis told reporters Wednesday. "We'll wait for him."

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported before the Saints' divisional-round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Brees was going to retire when their playoff run ended.

The 42-year-old Texas native wasn't prepared to make an announcement after the Bucs game.

"I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, just like I did last season, and make a decision," Brees told reporters, saying he didn't want to elaborate on the factors involved. "I'm going to keep that to myself right now."

The two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year remained productive when healthy in 2020. He completed 70.5 percent of his throws for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 regular-season appearances.

He missed four games after suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung, however, and he struggled against Tampa Bay with three interceptions in the Saints' season-ending loss.

Brees, who guided New Orleans to the Super Bowl XLIV title, has built a Hall of Fame resume, and he's already got his post-playing plans set after signing a contract to become a broadcaster with NBC Sports, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The Purdue product does have one season left on his two-year, $50 million contract if he decides to play in 2021.

If Brees does enter retirement, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian would be the only quarterbacks under contract for New Orleans heading into the offseason.

Hill showed promise after taking over the offense during Brees' injury absence. He completed 88 of his 121 attempts (72.7 percent) for 928 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. The multifaceted playmaker added 457 rushing yards and eight scores while playing in all 16 games.

It's unclear whether the Saints would feel comfortable heading into next season with Hill as their unquestioned starter at QB or if they'd want to create competition at the position via free agency or the draft.

Brees didn't provide a timetable for when he'll announce his decision.