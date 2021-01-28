Every Top NBA Draft Prospect's Biggest Weakness

0 of 12

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Most of the discussion around the top 2021 NBA draft prospects focuses on their strengths and what will translate to the next level. But scouts also must identify their weaknesses and determine the likelihood of them improving, and how much these weaknesses could set them back if they remain issues.

Even the consensus No. 1 prospect has a hole in his game that NBA teams need to consider.

We dove deep into the scouting reports and stats of projected lottery picks to address those potential concerns.