2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Who Is Challenging Cade Cunningham for No. 1?

1 of 14

Michael Woods/Associated Press

50. Isaiah Livers (Michigan, SF, Senior)

Shooting 13-of-22 from three over Michigan's last four games, Livers is a making strong senior-season push for draft consideration. Although he's a limited creator, his role in the NBA won't look different from the one he plays now, which values his shot-making reliability, passing, efficient play and late-game poise.

49. Luka Garza (Iowa, C, Senior)

Improved shooting should give Garza a chance in the NBA, where his physical post game won't be valued as much as it is in college. Heavy feet may make him tough to play for long stretches defensively, but he could earn minutes in an enforcer role, particularly if he's able to stretch the floor and hit open threes.

48. Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall, C, Senior)

Playing some point-center for Seton Hall, Mamukelashvili has evolved into an interesting big-man prospect with ball-handling and passing skills and three-point range. In the second round, it should be worth ignoring defensive limitations for his potential NBA-friendly offensive versatility.

47. Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)

A defensive pest, McBride has developed into a clutch scorer and playmaker for West Virginia, recently carrying the team to a last-second win over Texas Tech on Monday. Shooting 47.3 percent from three with 4.2 assists to 1.8 turnovers, the sophomore guard now possesses an intriguing mix of speed, skill and grit.

46. Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Junior)

It's tough to pinpoint Dosunmu's most translatable skill, but he's sharp and productive enough with each (for a 6'5" guard) to justify draft looks and carve out an NBA role. His shot-making versatility and footwork for scoring seem more appealing than his playmaking.

45. Taevion Kinsey (Marshall, SG, Junior)

Kinsey has unsurprisingly cooled off from three, but for a world-class leaper, he's made enough strides with his shot-making skills and touch to justify NBA draft looks.

44. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova, PF, Sophomore)

Inconsistent shooting has been frustrating, as Robinson-Earl's jumper will be key for his pro potential. But he does have a projectable stroke, and at 6'9", his skill level, footwork and passing from the post are pluses.

43. Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SF, Junior)

Three consecutive postponed games put a stop to Henry's best stretch of the season. Shooting remains a swing skill, but it's worth waiting/betting on for a 6'6" slasher, passer and defender.

42. Terrence Clarke (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

A foot injury has kept Clarke out since December, but we cooled on the freshman before the injury. His shooting and decision-making looked too far behind to justify drafting him in the first round. However, the 6'7" wing still has long-term upside given his slashing, floater game and potential to eventually hit spot-up and dribble jumpers.

41. Allen Flanigan (Auburn, SG/SF, Sophomore)

It's becoming tougher to ignore Flanigan and the remarkable improvement he's made as a shooter—from 5-of-35 on threes as a freshman to 32-of-82 (39.0 percent 3PT) in 16 games this season. The jump is notable from an NBA standpoint given his 6'6" frame and athleticism for slashing and defending.