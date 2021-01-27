Early Free-Agent Contracts the Bills Must Consider

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills took a major leap forward during the 2020 NFL season, but they need to be even better to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs on a yearly basis.

Buffalo was aggressive last offseason when it acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Bills can show the same willingness to add key pieces in the next few months, they may have a chance to get level with Kansas City in 2021.

Buffalo's primary offseason focus should be on defense, where it has to try to re-sign Matt Milano and bring in upgrades for its pass-rush.

The Bills do not have to make many changes to the offensive skill positions, but they do need to lock down more protection for Josh Allen.