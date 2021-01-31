Baszler, Jax Beat Asuka, Charlotte; Win Women's Tag Titles at WWE Royal Rumble

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the 2021 Royal Rumble on Sunday to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time.

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans were instrumental in the outcome as they made their presence felt on the match.

Charlotte had the Figure Eight Leglock applied to Baszler when The Nature Boy handed Evans a foreign object she placed around her hand. She hit The Queen with the Woman's Right to break up the submission.

Jax tagged in and hit a leg drop for good measure to earn the win.

Sunday's bout was a rematch from TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December, which saw Charlotte return as Asuka's mystery partner to beat Baszler and Jax for the titles.

Baszler and Jax have had an eye on recapturing the titles ever since, but they were also focused on entering the women's Royal Rumble match. Asuka and Charlotte had other issues they were dealing with ahead of the Rumble as well.

Charlotte has been embroiled in a rivalry with Evans, who turned her father on his daughter. The Queen also announced entry into the women's Rumble match, which meant there was a lot weighing on her mind aside from the title defense.

The same can be said for Asuka, who faced Alexa Bliss on back-to-back episodes of Raw prior to the Royal Rumble.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After losing to The Goddess in a non-title match, Asuka put the Raw Women's Championship on the line last week. Bliss was poised to win, but The Empress of Tomorrow was bailed out by Randy Orton showing up and hitting her opponent with an RKO.

Neither Asuka nor Charlotte were really involved in each other's side feuds, which suggested they weren't as connected as teammates compared to Baszler and Jax, who have anchored the WWE women's tag team division for the past few months.

With that said, Asuka and Charlotte are two of the greatest female wrestlers of all time individually, which gave them a fighting chance to retain regardless of any potential chemistry issues.

Baszler and Jax were able to overcome the star power and talent level of their opponents, though, and they are once again the cream of the crop in women's tag team wrestling.

By virtue of Sunday's win, all signs point toward Baszler and Jax entering WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 with the WWE women's tag titles in tow.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).