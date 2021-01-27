Early Free-Agent Contracts the Seahawks Must Consider

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

If the Seattle Seahawks want to have a more balanced offense for the 2021 NFL season, they need to make a few moves in the offseason.

Chris Carson is scheduled to hit the free-agent market, and the Seahawks do not have to bring him back with a handful of other options set to become available.

Pete Carroll and his staff could also make improvements at other offensive positions where they need more production to be an effective dual-threat offense.

A handful of reliable tight ends will be on the free-agent market, and some of them could be viewed as upgrades from the current unit that is led by Will Dissly.

Defensively, the Seahawks should try to retain the services of Shaquill Griffin and K.J. Wright, who could be coveted pieces for other units across the league.