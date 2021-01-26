    Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon to Coach vs. Blues with Staff Self-Isolating

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Kelly McCrimmon, right, new general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, speaks beside owner Bill Foley at a news conference Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights have promoted McCrimmon to general manager and kept George McPhee as president of hockey operations. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The Vegas Golden Knights announced that general manager Kelly McCrimmon would coach the team for Tuesday's game vs. the St. Louis Blues with the coaching staff "self-isolating ... due to COVID-19 protocols."

    The Knights added that members of the Henderson Silver Knights' coaching staff—Las Vegas' AHL affiliate—would assist McCrimmon.

    The Golden Knights have started the season out 5-1 as they seek to reach the postseason this year for the fourth time in as many years. Since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in their maiden season of 2017-18, the organization has never missed the postseason. 

    McCrimmon, 60, has experience as a head coach, holding the position for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings from in three separate stints (1990-1992, 2004-2011, 2013-2016). He was also the team's sole owner from 2000-2020 and also held the role of general manager for the team. 

    He's served as the Golden Knights' general manager since May 2019. He first joined the team in Aug. 2016 as an assistant general manager.

    The Golden Knights face the Blues (3-2-1) again on Thursday evening. It's unclear if McCrimmon will have to reprise his role as head coach for that contest as well. 

