Edge, Chris Jericho and the Most Shocking WWE Royal Rumble Entrants Since 2010

Credit: WWE.com

Over the last 10 years, the Royal Rumble matches have become as much about the surprises, twists and turns as much as who won or lost the contests.

The returns, the debuts and everything within have come to define the men's and women's contests and make them the most exciting and unpredictable bouts in professional wrestling.

Sunday, WWE hits its streaming network airwaves for the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble, an event that will feel unlike any before due to the lack of fans but will still lean on the unexpected to create buzz for the start of the Road to WrestleMania.

In preparation for the latest slew of shocks, relive the last decade of Rumble surprises with this countdown of the 10 best since 2010.