Pelicans Rumors: Stan Van Gundy's Job Not in Jeopardy Despite 5-10 Start

While the New Orleans Pelicans are well off a playoff pace to open the 2020-21 NBA season, head coach Stan Van Gundy doesn't appear to be on the hot seat.

At 5-10, New Orleans is 14th in the Western Conference. Still, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday the Pelicans "have so far been pleased with Van Gundy's job early this season."

Charania also alluded to how Van Gundy wouldn't be judged purely on the team's record: "When the Pelicans hired Stan Van Gundy as the new head coach, [Brandon] Ingram and [Zion] Williamson expressed strong desires to have the veteran coach come in and set the tone for accountability."

