    John Collins Trade Rumors: Rival Teams 'Monitoring' Market for Hawks PF

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 128-120. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
    Brett Davis/Associated Press

    John Collins' future with the Atlanta Hawks may be in question.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that "teams are monitoring" the 23-year-old forward, who turned down an extension from Atlanta last month and is schedule for restricted free agency this offseason.

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

