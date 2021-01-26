John Collins Trade Rumors: Rival Teams 'Monitoring' Market for Hawks PF

Brett Davis/Associated Press

John Collins' future with the Atlanta Hawks may be in question.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that "teams are monitoring" the 23-year-old forward, who turned down an extension from Atlanta last month and is schedule for restricted free agency this offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.