Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-views have proven to be very hit or miss over the years, especially depending on the outcome of the Rumble matches themselves. Thankfully, the 2021 installment was an overall success all things considered.

Edge and Bianca Belair winning their respective Rumble matches was the biggest news of the night, along with the returns of everyone from Seth Rollins and Naomi to Christian and Victoria. Both bouts delivered on the whole and seemingly set several storylines in motion en route to WrestleMania 37.

The two top titles were also up for grabs, first with Drew McIntyre defeating Goldberg in dominant fashion to retain his WWE Championship. Later on in the event, Roman Reigns bested Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match to keep his Universal Championship reign intact.

Elsewhere on the card, Sasha Banks held onto her SmackDown Women's Championship with a win over Carmella while Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Charlotte Flair and Asuka. The near-four-hour show breezed by and featured its fair share of memorable moments and matches.

Of course, not everything about Sunday's star-studded show was perfect, and the fans were quick to voice their displeasure over what they didn't enjoy. This will list will look at the best, the worst and the ridiculous from Royal Rumble 2021.