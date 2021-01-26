    LA Poet Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant 1 Year After His Death

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    Kobe Bryant accepts the icon award at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    On the one-year anniversary of his death, Los Angeles-based poet City James honored the life and career of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:

    Bryant entered the NBA in 1996 and became one of the greatest players of his generation. The 2007-08 MVP, an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, Bryant left an indelible impact on the game as he rose to the top of the sport. 

    Toward the end of his career and following his retirement in 2016, Bryant also worked with a number of younger stars to impart his knowledge to the next generation.

    On Jan. 26, 2020, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His daughter, Gianna, was among the eight other victims.

