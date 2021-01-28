Underhyped CBB Players You Should Start Paying Attention to ASAP

0 of 9

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Star players on mid-major teams generally don't enter the spotlight until March Madness, and sometimes that doesn't even happen. Upsets in conference tournaments will prevent a few standouts from ever receiving their due.

The fix is simple: Highlight them in January, well before the possibility of a season-altering loss.

Players from schools in consensus high-major conferences (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) are not considered. Anyone else, short of Gonzaga—though Joel Ayayi deserves a mention here—is eligible for inclusion.

The emphasis is on players who are considered team leaders and have both high-level efficiency and production.