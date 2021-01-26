Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi to Be Honored by Former Childhood Hometown in Italy

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The Italian city of Reggio Emilia, where Kobe Bryant spent much of his youth while his father played overseas basketball, is set to debut a plaza in honor of the late Lakers great and his daughter Gianna.

"The city of Reggio Emilia and its citizens loved, first Joe [Bryant], and then Kobe Bryant, the child who, once he returned to America, always remembered Reggio with love," Emanuele Maccaferri, the vice president of the Sport Foundation of Reggio Emilia, told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "On this sad day we want to remember that happy child who left wonderful memories in so many people of Reggio Emilia."

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 of last year. The "Largo Kobe and Gianna Bryant" will make its debut in honor of the one-year anniversary of their death.

The Bryants will be honored with a plaque and a Ginkgo biloba tree. The city also has plans for a nighttime celebration, "Reggiano Forever—Reggio Emilia remembers Kobe Bryant," that will see parts of the city lit up in purple and gold.

Kobe lived in Italy from ages six to 13 before moving back to the United States. He was fluent in Italian and spoke with reverence of his time in the country.