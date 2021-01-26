    Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi to Be Honored by Former Childhood Hometown in Italy

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    People lift weights on a sidewalk outside the Hardcore Fitness gym, due to COVID-19 restrictions, under a mural honoring NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Bryant, who became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gigi and other passengers on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

    The Italian city of Reggio Emilia, where Kobe Bryant spent much of his youth while his father played overseas basketball, is set to debut a plaza in honor of the late Lakers great and his daughter Gianna.

    "The city of Reggio Emilia and its citizens loved, first Joe [Bryant], and then Kobe Bryant, the child who, once he returned to America, always remembered Reggio with love," Emanuele Maccaferri, the vice president of the Sport Foundation of Reggio Emilia, told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "On this sad day we want to remember that happy child who left wonderful memories in so many people of Reggio Emilia."

    Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 of last year. The "Largo Kobe and Gianna Bryant" will make its debut in honor of the one-year anniversary of their death.

    The Bryants will be honored with a plaque and a Ginkgo biloba tree. The city also has plans for a nighttime celebration, "Reggiano Forever—Reggio Emilia remembers Kobe Bryant," that will see parts of the city lit up in purple and gold.

    Kobe lived in Italy from ages six to 13 before moving back to the United States. He was fluent in Italian and spoke with reverence of his time in the country. 

    Related

      Kobe, Gigi to Be Honored by Kobe's Childhood Hometown in Italy

      Kobe, Gigi to Be Honored by Kobe's Childhood Hometown in Italy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kobe, Gigi to Be Honored by Kobe's Childhood Hometown in Italy

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      One Year After Kobe's Death, Lakers and Fans Still Trying to Process It

      One Year After Kobe's Death, Lakers and Fans Still Trying to Process It
      NBA logo
      NBA

      One Year After Kobe's Death, Lakers and Fans Still Trying to Process It

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      5 Early Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

      @GregSwartz looks at who could be ready to upgrade their roster ➡️

      5 Early Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      5 Early Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Hopeless Teams That Should Blow It Up Now 💥

      We wouldn't blame these five squads for pushing the red button already 📲

      Hopeless Teams That Should Blow It Up Now 💥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hopeless Teams That Should Blow It Up Now 💥

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report