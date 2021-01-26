WWE Raw Ratings Decrease with Edge, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss and Royal Rumble Hype

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw featuring a Raw Women's Championship match main event between Asuka and Alexa Bliss saw its ratings decline compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.819 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, which was down from last week's 1.855 million viewers.

Bliss beat Asuka in a non-title match in last week's main event, which led to The Empress of Tomorrow putting her title on the line against Bliss on this week's show.

Asuka was largely in control of the match until Bliss flipped the switch and turned into a Fiend-like character for the second consecutive week. At that point, Asuka's offense had no impact on Alexa, and she locked Asuka in the Mandible Claw.

Just when it looked like Bliss was about to beat Asuka and become the new Raw women's champion, Randy Orton emerged from out of nowhere and hit Bliss with an RKO, sending Raw off the air.

Orton, whose face was burnt after taking a fireball to the face courtesy of Bliss a couple of weeks ago, got some measure of revenge by costing Alexa the title.

Also on Raw, which was the go-home episode prior to Royal Rumble, WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg met face-to-face ahead of their title match at the Rumble.

They didn't say or do much to each other, instead taking out The Miz and John Morrison with a Claymore Kick and spear in stereo.

Also on Raw, Edge provided an update on the triceps injury that has kept him out since Backlash in June. It was a positive one, as The Rated-R Superstar announced he is entering the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

Other key happenings on Raw included Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lacey Evans beating Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a six-woman tag team match, Xavier Woods defeating Slapjack, Sheamus beating Morrison in a singles match before falling to Miz and Morrison in a handicap match, AJ Styles defeating R-Truth and Riddle winning a gauntlet match over Hurt Business members MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to earn another United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley.

