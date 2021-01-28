Stock Up, Stock Down for WWE's Top Stars Heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2021

4 of 5

Asuka is the supporting player in every feud she appears, thanks to WWE Creative's clueless approach to her character.

The Empress of Tomorrow has struggled to regain the magic of her NXT days from the moment she arrived on the main roster. She has been the recipient of inconsistent booking and the company's uncanny ability to ruin anything Triple H and the black-and-gold brand hands it on a silver platter.

It has somehow gotten worse over the last year, though.

Since becoming Raw women's champion in May, Asuka has repeatedly been the co-star in programs that should be all about her. First, there were Bayley and Sasha Banks, and then she was a bit-part player in Zelina Vega's quest to prove she belonged in the title picture. After that, her inability to fend for herself against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler was the emphasis for Charlotte Flair's triumphant return.

Now, The Empress is the reactionary babyface to Alexa Bliss' supernatural twists and turns.

None of these stories were her stories. In fact, it is hard to remember the last time she had a tale to tell. She has always been there, always dancing to the ring and wearing the mask, and occasionally spitting the mist. But she has never been the centerpiece around whom WWE Creative has built a division.

As she enters the Royal Rumble, the last impression we have of her is being laid out by evil Bliss' mandible claw, which proceeded several minutes of her being terrified by the harlequin of WWE.

That hardly screams "credible champion" or "division centerpiece" at a time when she should be thriving on the Road to WrestleMania.