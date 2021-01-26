Nuggets' Jamal Murray Ejected After Hitting Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. in Groin

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray seemed to be dialed in during Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks and started 7-of-11 from the field for 16 points into the third quarter.

That came to a screeching halt in one play.

Murray was ejected from the game after hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin area. The pair collided, which sent Murray to the ground. As he was getting up, he hit his opponent between the legs with his right arm.

Officials deemed it a flagrant-2 violation and ejected Murray.

"Just playing the game and I guess [Murray] was just frustrated that they didn't call a foul," Hardaway told reporters. "I was trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest speaks for itself. It happens in the game. It sucks, but it doesn't even matter at this point. We lost."

Fortunately for Denver, it still managed to hang on for a 117-113 victory thanks to strong performances from Nikola Jokic (20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (30 points and eight rebounds).

Luka Doncic notched a triple-double of 35 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds for Dallas, but it wasn't enough in his team's second straight loss.