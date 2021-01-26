    Nuggets' Jamal Murray Ejected After Hitting Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. in Groin

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaves the court after being ejected in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray seemed to be dialed in during Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks and started 7-of-11 from the field for 16 points into the third quarter.

    That came to a screeching halt in one play.

    Murray was ejected from the game after hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin area. The pair collided, which sent Murray to the ground. As he was getting up, he hit his opponent between the legs with his right arm.

    Officials deemed it a flagrant-2 violation and ejected Murray.

    "Just playing the game and I guess [Murray] was just frustrated that they didn't call a foul," Hardaway told reporters. "I was trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest speaks for itself. It happens in the game. It sucks, but it doesn't even matter at this point. We lost."

    Fortunately for Denver, it still managed to hang on for a 117-113 victory thanks to strong performances from Nikola Jokic (20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (30 points and eight rebounds).

    Luka Doncic notched a triple-double of 35 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds for Dallas, but it wasn't enough in his team's second straight loss.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Spurs-Pelicans Postponed

      Tonight's game has been postponed due to contact tracing within both teams

      Spurs-Pelicans Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Spurs-Pelicans Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐

      League and NBPA are discussing scenarios to hold an ASG in March, with Atlanta being one possible location (Woj)

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jokic Named Western Conference Player of the Week

      Jokic Named Western Conference Player of the Week
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Jokic Named Western Conference Player of the Week

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs

      Starting Five: the Return of Michael Porter Jr.

      Starting Five: the Return of Michael Porter Jr.
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Starting Five: the Return of Michael Porter Jr.

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs