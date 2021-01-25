Edge Declares for 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match After Triceps Injury Recovery

Edge Declares for 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match After Triceps Injury RecoveryJanuary 26, 2021
Last year, Edge returned to WWE in the Royal Rumble match, his first action in nearly nine years. On Sunday, The Rated R-Superstar will be back in the squared circle.
Edge announced on Raw he intends to enter the 30-man Battle Royal.
The former world champion hasn't competed since June, suffering a torn triceps in his loss to Randy Orton at Backlash. While he knew he was facing a lengthy absence, Edge made it clear he still had unfinished business with his former Rated-RKO tag partner.
Orton is currently occupied in a long-term feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, which looks to be carrying through to at least WrestleMania 37.
Perhaps WWE sees the Rumble match as a way to get Edge back on television without subjecting him to a big singles match out of the gate. His involvement on the show could also set the stage for his next storyline before he inevitably resumes his rivalry with Orton.
