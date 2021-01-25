Edge Declares for 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match After Triceps Injury Recovery

Credit: WWE.com

Last year, Edge returned to WWE in the Royal Rumble match, his first action in nearly nine years. On Sunday, The Rated R-Superstar will be back in the squared circle.

Edge announced on Raw he intends to enter the 30-man Battle Royal.

The former world champion hasn't competed since June, suffering a torn triceps in his loss to Randy Orton at Backlash. While he knew he was facing a lengthy absence, Edge made it clear he still had unfinished business with his former Rated-RKO tag partner.

Orton is currently occupied in a long-term feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, which looks to be carrying through to at least WrestleMania 37.

Perhaps WWE sees the Rumble match as a way to get Edge back on television without subjecting him to a big singles match out of the gate. His involvement on the show could also set the stage for his next storyline before he inevitably resumes his rivalry with Orton.