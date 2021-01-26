Edge Set for Royal Rumble, Randy Orton RKOs Alexa Bliss, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Xavier Woods defeated Slapjack in a singles bout this week, but Retribution then beat The New Day man down and humiliated him in the middle of the ring.

Mustafa Ali grabbed a mic and informed Woods that he was taking Kingston's Royal Rumble spot as payback for what he felt was an injustice from a couple of years ago.

When the former 205 Live star was first gaining ground on SmackDown in 2019, he was set to participate in a gauntlet match to decide the last entrant into the men's Elimination Chamber match and earn a potential shot at the WWE title.

When he was unable to participate, Kingston replaced him and went on to last almost an hour. That performance earned him a massive push that eventually led to a WWE title win at WrestleMania 35. It was the feel-good story of the year, but the Retribution leader felt it should have been him.

It's great that WWE is bringing these details into the feud between Retribution and The New Day because it means somebody in the creative team is paying attention to detail. The company often ignores its own history during feuds, so it's always satisfying to see it used in a meaningful way.

Ali is not one of the heavy favorites to win the men's Rumble, but he will likely give a great performance that sees him last some time before being eliminated. If the rest of his faction is in the ring with him, he will be a hard man to throw over the top rope come Sunday.