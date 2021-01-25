Nate Diaz Blasts Conor McGregor for Wanting UFC Title Fight After Poirier Loss

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Conor McGregor wouldn't get a championship shot anytime soon if Nate Diaz served as a UFC matchmaker.

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, said Monday on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (via MMA Junkie's Danny Segura) that the Irish star is "already harassing everybody" about setting up a rematch with Dustin Poirier following his loss to Poirier at UFC 257. In addition, McGregor is aiming to have their third encounter include the lightweight title.

Diaz not so politely disagreed with the sentiment:

McGregor is UFC's biggest draw, but it's difficult to argue why he deserves to compete for lightweight gold without pointing to finances or his reputation in the Octagon. The 32-year-old has fought three times since November 2016 and dropped two of those bouts.

The Athletic's Ben Fowlkes wrote how McGregor is "effectively shut out of the UFC lightweight title picture (at least according to any halfway sane application of logic)." He will likely have to prove himself all over again before he has another shot at topping the division.