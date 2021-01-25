    Josh Allen Says He 'Proved' Bills Didn't Make a Mistake by Drafting Him in 2018

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 25, 2021

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    After leading the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC Championship Game appearance in more than two decades, quarterback Josh Allen said he has finally demonstrated his worth to the team that drafted him with the No. 7 pick in 2018.

    "I proved they didn't make a mistake by drafting me," Allen told reporters Monday. "I'm just trying to help this team win (however) I can."

    Though Buffalo's playoff run ended Sunday with a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen had a breakout season that put him squarely in the mix for being named the league's MVP. 

     

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Reviewed a Non-Reviewable Ruling on Josh Allen Incompletion

      NFL Reviewed a Non-Reviewable Ruling on Josh Allen Incompletion
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      NFL Reviewed a Non-Reviewable Ruling on Josh Allen Incompletion

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg

      Bills WR says he played the end of the season, including the AFC Championship Game, with a broken fibula

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bills Made Jump, but Chiefs Remain Their 'Measuring Stick' in AFC

      Bills Made Jump, but Chiefs Remain Their 'Measuring Stick' in AFC
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills Made Jump, but Chiefs Remain Their 'Measuring Stick' in AFC

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      3 RBs the Bills Should Sign in Free Agency

      Which back do you want to see in Buffalo? (FanDuel)

      3 RBs the Bills Should Sign in Free Agency
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      3 RBs the Bills Should Sign in Free Agency

      The Duel
      via The Duel