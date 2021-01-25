Josh Allen Says He 'Proved' Bills Didn't Make a Mistake by Drafting Him in 2018

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

After leading the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC Championship Game appearance in more than two decades, quarterback Josh Allen said he has finally demonstrated his worth to the team that drafted him with the No. 7 pick in 2018.

"I proved they didn't make a mistake by drafting me," Allen told reporters Monday. "I'm just trying to help this team win (however) I can."

Though Buffalo's playoff run ended Sunday with a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen had a breakout season that put him squarely in the mix for being named the league's MVP.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.