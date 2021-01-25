HHH Talks Brock Lesnar's WWE Return; The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Triple H remained coy when addressing the possibility of Brock Lesnar appearing at WrestleMania 37.

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do," the WWE executive said to Yash Bhati of the Hindustan Times (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). "Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn't he won't. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE programming since losing to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported in August his contract with the company had expired.

Letting Lesnar go made sense because his value as a singular attraction is somewhat limited when a promotion is running shows in empty or sparsely attended venues. With WWE planning to welcome some fans back for WrestleMania 37, perhaps bringing The Beast Incarnate back into the fold is on the cards.

Triple H also entertained the notion of a dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock:

"I've known The Rock since the beginning of his career. As much he loves making movies, going on to become one of the most successful actors, he is maybe the biggest star in the world and certainly in Hollywood. But there is nothing like stepping into a WWE ring. The adrenaline rush. I guarantee you The Rock never made a movie and had goosebumps all over his body. If The Rock can make it happen, he looks in shape, I am sure he would love to do it. If his schedule permits. He works hard."

The Rock hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 32 in 2016, and that was an impromptu encounter against Erick Rowan that lasted a matter of seconds. His last true WWE run was back in 2013.

It's hard to see how his acting schedule will allow for even a brief buildup to a showcase match with Reigns. And even if he had the time, insurance contracts could preclude him from stepping inside the ring.

Given their family connection, pitting Reigns against The Rock is a no-brainer in a perfect world, and it's far and away the biggest bout WWE can realistically put together.

That would almost certainly happen only at WrestleMania, though, which takes 2021 off the table.

WrestleMania 39 is tentatively slated for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 2, 2023, bringing the Hollywood component into play. Planning that far out is a bit of a fool's errand, though, because the wrestling landscape could look so much different by then.