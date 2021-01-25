Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Latest on Colts, 49ers and Texans

Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Latest on Colts, 49ers and TexansJanuary 25, 2021
Al Godlis/Associated Press
The Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and Houston Texans are believed to be potential trade suitors for Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
The Lions reportedly will "honor" Stafford's trade request by "exploring options for the quarterback on the market."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Beasley Played on Broken Leg
Bills WR says he played the end of the season, including the AFC Championship Game with a broken fibula