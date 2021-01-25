Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Latest on Colts, 49ers and Texans

Al Godlis/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and Houston Texans are believed to be potential trade suitors for Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Lions reportedly will "honor" Stafford's trade request by "exploring options for the quarterback on the market."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.