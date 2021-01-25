    Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Latest on Colts, 49ers and Texans

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Godlis/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and Houston Texans are believed to be potential trade suitors for Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. 

    The Lions reportedly will "honor" Stafford's trade request by "exploring options for the quarterback on the market."

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

