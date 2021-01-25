    Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford Suspended After Arrest on DUI, Weapons Charges

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021
    Alerted 24m ago in the B/R App

    Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) shoots past Penn State's Izaiah Brockington (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
    Matt Gentry/Associated Press

    Virginia Tech men's basketball player Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. 

    The school said Radford was suspended "for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes" in a statement.

    Radford was pulled over by Blacksburg (Virginia) police early Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's office told Mark Berman and Mike Niziolek of The Roanoke Times.

    Both charges are considered Class 1 misdemeanors and carry a maximum of a 12-month jail sentence and $2,500 fine. Radford is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9 for his arraignment.

    Virginia Tech is ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll, and Radford is their second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game. He was named ACC co-player of the week last Monday after helping lead the Hokies to wins over Duke and Wake Forest.

    "We've got enough players in this building to continue to win," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young told reporters Monday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      VA Tech Hoops Player Suspended

      Hokies starting forward Tyrece Radford suspended indefinitely after DUI, weapons charges

      VA Tech Hoops Player Suspended
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      VA Tech Hoops Player Suspended

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Virginia Tech Hokies Men’s Basketball Indefinitely Suspends Tyrece Radford

      Virginia Tech Hokies Men’s Basketball Indefinitely Suspends Tyrece Radford
      Virginia Tech Basketball logo
      Virginia Tech Basketball

      Virginia Tech Hokies Men’s Basketball Indefinitely Suspends Tyrece Radford

      Gobbler Country
      via Gobbler Country

      Shaka Smart Has COVID-19

      Texas men's basketball HC announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation

      Shaka Smart Has COVID-19
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Shaka Smart Has COVID-19

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest CBB AP Poll Released 🏀

      🐘 Alabama breaks into top 10 ⬆️ Michigan up to No. 4 📲 See full rankings here

      Latest CBB AP Poll Released 🏀
      Virginia Tech Basketball logo
      Virginia Tech Basketball

      Latest CBB AP Poll Released 🏀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report