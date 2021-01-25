Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford Suspended After Arrest on DUI, Weapons Charges

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

Virginia Tech men's basketball player Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

The school said Radford was suspended "for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes" in a statement.

Radford was pulled over by Blacksburg (Virginia) police early Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's office told Mark Berman and Mike Niziolek of The Roanoke Times.

Both charges are considered Class 1 misdemeanors and carry a maximum of a 12-month jail sentence and $2,500 fine. Radford is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9 for his arraignment.

Virginia Tech is ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll, and Radford is their second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game. He was named ACC co-player of the week last Monday after helping lead the Hokies to wins over Duke and Wake Forest.

"We've got enough players in this building to continue to win," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young told reporters Monday.