Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Recreate Viral Video After Bucs Reach Super Bowl

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are headed back to the Super Bowl, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers duo a chance to recreate a video from their last trip:

The original video came after the New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. The Patriots went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, giving Brady his sixth career title.

ESPN provided a side-by-side of the two videos:

Gronkowski and Brady teamed up again this season in Tampa Bay, and they have found plenty of success in their first year. After going 11-5 during the regular season, the squad has won three straight road games in the playoffs, including a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

The veteran teammates are still celebrating and get a chance to remind everyone of what happened the last time they faced the Chiefs in the postseason.