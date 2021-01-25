Sting's AEW Segment Set; Daniel Bryan Talks Retirement; Tony Khan on Lesnar-Cena

AEW

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Sting, Darby Allin to Talk Revolution Street Fight

AEW announced Sting and Darby Allin will speak on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite about their upcoming street fight with Ricky Starks and Brian Cage:

We've kind of gotten to the point that something needs to happen with Sting beyond him standing there and looking scary with a baseball bat. The initial pop has worn off, and the Sting-Allin-Team Taz segments have gotten a little repetitive in their nature, so getting the ball rolling on a build to an actual match is necessary at this point.

Working under the assumption this will be a cinematic match, AEW also has plenty of time between now and Revolution to film it and get everything into place to make the 62-year-old Sting look as strong as possible.

The more interesting element is what AEW does with Sting during or after the match. It's possible either Sting or Allin will turn in the street fight, leading to a feud between the patron saints of face paint. An Allin vs. Sting cinematic match has the makings of money for AEW's next pay-per-view after Revolution. Or they could just move forward with Sting in a mentorship role, which has worked fine to this point.

Daniel Bryan Never Plans to Retire

While Daniel Bryan struck fear into the hearts of fans when he said he was on his last contract as a full-time wrestler, that doesn't mean he plans to go home and be a family man.

Far from it.

Bryan recently spoke to Solo Wrestling and said he plans on continuing in-ring competition until he's "really old."

“I'm still a full-time wrestler right now, but I don't think I'll be a full-time wrestler much longer. I don't think I'll be a full-time wrestler for that much longer.

“I never even envisioned the idea of retiring. Like, I want to wrestle until I'm old, and when I say old, I mean really old. I love wrestling. Like, sometimes I'm inspired by, I don't wanna say sometimes, a lot of times I'm inspired by people like Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk and even some like European wrestlers like Johnny Saint who will still go out there and wrestle say in their sixties, maybe even seventies. Not because they need the money or not because of this or that. They do it because they love doing it, right?

“Obviously, when you get older your style has to change. Like, when I'm 50, I won't be able to wrestle like I do right now, and right now I can't wrestle like I did when I was 25, right? So, you have to change and evolve."

That's obviously good news, and given the wrestling business' penchant for allowing old stars to continue wrestling to their heart's content, it's likely Bryan will find a place that allows him to stay in the ring as long as he wants.

The fact that Bryan has this mindset after being forced into medical retirement in the not-to-distant past is a promising sign we'll see him on TV for years to come.

Tony Khan Compliments Lesnar-Cena

While Tony Khan may own AEW, he's a wrestling mark at heart. That means having a lot of fond memories of WWE—even some in the recent past.

Speaking on the Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Khan mentioned John Cena-Brock Lesnar as one of his favorite matches of all time:

“It's changed a lot over time. When I was real young, it might have been Steamboat vs. Savage at WrestleMania III or it might have been Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect at King of the Ring in 1993. Then I got Ric Flair-Ricky Steamboat matches; I would have said those. The Chi-Town Rumble was a tape I had when I was young, before I had even seen the Music City Showdown in Nashville or the New Orleans Clash.

“Then later, I might have said the John Cena-Brock Lesnar match when they beat the hell out of each other. Not the short one, I'm talking about Brock's first match back at Extreme Rules in 2012 where he absolutely beat the s--t out of John Cena."

Cena actually defeated Lesnar in that 2012 match, but it came after he took a walloping of epic proportions from the returning beast. Lesnar would later go on to return the favor with a squash of Cena at SummerSlam in 2014.