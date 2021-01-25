WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25January 26, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
Six days before the Royal Rumble, WWE Raw hit the USA Network needing to build anticipation and excitement for the annual extravaganza and sought to do so with a face-off between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Hall of Fame No. 1 contender Goldberg.
That segment headlined a show that also saw a championship defense and another Superstar looking to earn a title opportunity.
What went down, who built momentum heading into Sunday's event and what does it mean for the Raw brand moving forward?
Find out with this recap of the January 25 broadcast.
Match Card
- McIntyre and Goldberg face-off
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
- Gauntlet Match: Riddle vs. The Hurt Business
- Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler
Announced for Monday's show:
Coverage begins at 8:00 PM.
Drew McIntyre and Goldberg Face-Off, The Miz Teases Money in the Bank
WWE champion Drew McIntyre returned two weeks after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis for a showdown with Goldberg, six nights before his date with the Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble.
McIntyre discussed his recovery from illness and put over his top contender, noting that Goldberg has defeated every challenger he has come back and challenged. He vowed to put an end to the WCW icon’s newest streak...just in time for Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison to interrupt the proceedings.
The former tag team champions teased Miz cashing in Money in the Bank Sunday night.
Goldberg entered the ThunderDome and came face-to-face with McIntyre. “You. Me. Sunday. You’re next.”
The babyfaces wiped out Miz and Morrison with a spear and a Claymore, respectively, before coming face-to-face once more in a final sell-job for their PPV title clash.
Grade
A
Analysis
There is a lot to be said about WWE turning to another star of yesteryear to bolster one of its pay-per-view main events but in terms of putting the final sell on Goldberg vs. McIntyre, this worked extremely well and that is because the company’s creative team didn’t overthink things.
Goldberg is a badass. McIntyre is a badass. This had a badass staredown and let the visual speak volumes. On top of it all, WWE Creative planted the seeds for Miz to cash in Money in the Bank in a moment that would throw WrestleMania prognostications into an uproar.
A hot start to the show.
Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler...Until It Wasn't
A year ago, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler would have been a pay-per-view main event.
Monday, second-generation competitor and The Queen of Spades battled in a singles match that lasted mere seconds before Nia Jax saved partner Baszler, drawing a disqualification. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke hit the ring to fend off the heels until Lacey Evans joined the fray, an all-out brawl leading into the commercial break.
Predictably, a Six-Woman Tag Team Match ensued following the timeout.
Flair and Baszler paired off briefly before the fight spilled to the floor. Then, referee John Cone called for the bell, stating the latter did not beat the count back into the ring. He awarded the contest to the babyfaces.
WWE official Adam Pearce restarted the match during the break.
Jax downed Brooke, wearing her out with a modified cobra clutch. Brooke fought her way back into the match and made the tag to Rose. The Golden Goddess laid out Evans while Flair flattened Baszler with a spear.
Brooke continued her gutsy fight with Jax, only for The Irresistible Force to deliver a choke bomb and leg drop for the pin-fall victory.
Result
Flair defeated Baszler via disqualification
Flair, Rose and Brooke defeated Baszler, Jax and Evans
Baszler, Jax and Evans defeated Flair, Rose and Brooke
Grade
C+
Analysis
Two false finishes? That botched countout?
Why WWE decided it was necessary to overbook a match it very easily could have booked from the get-go is a question only it can answer but the result was a confusing couple of minutes that ultimately gave way to a fun, energetic tag bout that highlighted Jax.
It’s not surprising that WWE opted to put the emphasis on her, either. The Royal Rumble match is one that, historically, features a dominant competitor at some point. Jax can fill that role, the female equivalent to Big Show or Kane.
Would it have meant more if she pinned Flair? Sure, but it served its purpose.
Xavier Woods vs. Slapjack
Mustafa Ali’s personal vendetta against Kofi Kingston again reared its ugly head this week as the beloved babyface’s tag team partner Xavier Woods battled Ali’s Retribution henchman Slapjack.
Woods took the fight to the masked villain, rocking him with the Honor Roll and picking up the win with a shining wizard, staring at Ali as he made the cover.
After the match, T-Bar flattened Woods on the floor, then joined Mace for a double chokeslam bomb at the direction of Ali. The leader of the faction ordered Slapjack to retrieve a chair, then demanded Woods look at him.
Ali sat in front of Woods and addressed him. “All this talk of being a king of the ring, but you sure look like a peasant now.” He told Woods to deliver a message to Kingston: though Kofi cannot compete due to injury, there is a replacement and his name? Mustafa Ali.
Result
Woods defeated Slapjack
Grade
B
Analysis
Ali is one of the most engaging and intriguing characters on Raw and this storyline with New Day is great stuff. “KofiMania happened at MY expense!” he exclaimed in his pre-match promo, then sent the former WWE champion a message in an apropos twist of fate.
See, Kingston capitalized on an opportunity presented him as a result of Ali’s injury. Now, Ali enters the Royal Rumble match as a replacement for the injured Kofi. It’s karmic and while Ali is unlikely to win, it throws gasoline on a fire that should result in some great in-ring work and storyline potential when Kingston returns from injury.
Riddle and R-Truth Interrupt the VIP Lounge
The Hurt Business hit the ring for another edition of The VIP Lounge.
United States champion Bobby Lashley and Raw tag team champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin expressed their gratitude for MVP’s belief in them by presenting him with a “THB” necklace. Alexander took credit, further creating tension between him and Benjamin, before 24/7 champion R-Truth interrupts.
The usual suspects arrived in time to chase after the 24/7 title but found themselves on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of the no-nonsense Hurt Business. This left MVP alone in the ring, where Riddle appeared and rocked him with a big knee strike.
Riddle escaped, leaving the dismayed faction to stare him down.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was fine for what it was and further hinted at an eventual split between an overzealous, overconfident Alexander and an increasingly peeved Benjamin.
Beyond that, it was further proof that three hours is entirely too long for a wrestling show and leads to the presentation of mostly unnecessary segments. Everything about this could have been accomplished in the framework of a match rather than in an entirely separate segment leading to a match featuring the same crop of Superstars later in the show.
It overexposes the talent and gives fans with the option of changing the channel if they were not sold on what they had seen out of the performers.