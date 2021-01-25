WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE champion Drew McIntyre returned two weeks after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis for a showdown with Goldberg, six nights before his date with the Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble.

McIntyre discussed his recovery from illness and put over his top contender, noting that Goldberg has defeated every challenger he has come back and challenged. He vowed to put an end to the WCW icon’s newest streak...just in time for Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison to interrupt the proceedings.

The former tag team champions teased Miz cashing in Money in the Bank Sunday night.

Goldberg entered the ThunderDome and came face-to-face with McIntyre. “You. Me. Sunday. You’re next.”

The babyfaces wiped out Miz and Morrison with a spear and a Claymore, respectively, before coming face-to-face once more in a final sell-job for their PPV title clash.

Grade

A

Analysis

There is a lot to be said about WWE turning to another star of yesteryear to bolster one of its pay-per-view main events but in terms of putting the final sell on Goldberg vs. McIntyre, this worked extremely well and that is because the company’s creative team didn’t overthink things.

Goldberg is a badass. McIntyre is a badass. This had a badass staredown and let the visual speak volumes. On top of it all, WWE Creative planted the seeds for Miz to cash in Money in the Bank in a moment that would throw WrestleMania prognostications into an uproar.

A hot start to the show.