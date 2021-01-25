Martin Mayhew's Top Priorities After Being Named New WFT GM

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While the Washington Football Team were unable to advance past the Wild Card Round in the playoffs, they should feel good about the direction in which they are headed. Washington has its long-term answer at head coach in Ron Rivera. With the hiring of Martin Mayhew, it now has its general manager as well.

Mayhew most recently served as the San Francisco 49ers' vice president of player personnel, and he's a strong hire for the Football Team.

"Martin has played an integral role in helping to establish a sustainable, championship culture over the last four years," 49ers GM John Lynch said in a statement. "His skills as a talent evaluator and his counsel as a trusted advisor have positively impacted me and the 49ers organization."

While Mayhew has plenty of valuable experience—he was the Detroit Lions GM from 2008-15—he also has some challenges ahead of him in Washington. Here we'll examine his most pressing issues.