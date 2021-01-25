Martin Mayhew's Top Priorities After Being Named New WFT GM

Martin Mayhew's Top Priorities After Being Named New WFT GMJanuary 25, 2021
While the Washington Football Team were unable to advance past the Wild Card Round in the playoffs, they should feel good about the direction in which they are headed. Washington has its long-term answer at head coach in Ron Rivera. With the hiring of Martin Mayhew, it now has its general manager as well.
Mayhew most recently served as the San Francisco 49ers' vice president of player personnel, and he's a strong hire for the Football Team.
"Martin has played an integral role in helping to establish a sustainable, championship culture over the last four years," 49ers GM John Lynch said in a statement. "His skills as a talent evaluator and his counsel as a trusted advisor have positively impacted me and the 49ers organization."
While Mayhew has plenty of valuable experience—he was the Detroit Lions GM from 2008-15—he also has some challenges ahead of him in Washington. Here we'll examine his most pressing issues.
Find a High-End Quarterback
The Football Team managed to win the NFC East this season, but it was never likely to go far in the postseason without a high-end quarterback under center. Alex Smith was more than serviceable when healthy, and Taylor Heinicke proved himself capable on Wild Card Weekend. However, Washington does not have a surefire franchise quarterback.
Smith's future is questionable, while Heinicke is scheduled to become a free agent.
While retaining Smith and/or Heinicke could be a priority for Washington, Mayhew must also consider alternative options in the offseason. The draft is one possibility, of course, as is potentially trading for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Detroit is actively shopping its quarterback. Obtaining him would make sense for a couple of reasons.
Not only does Mayhew share a Detroit connection with Stafford, but Washington is one of the few teams that may be able to squeeze in Stafford's $33 million salary. It would take some work, as Washington is projected to have just over $21 million in cap space. However, only eight teams are projected to have more cap room than the Football Team.
Strengthen the Receiving Corps
Once Mayhew has a good idea of who his quarterback is going to be, he'll want to turn his attention to the team's pass-catchers. Aside from Terry McLaurin, there is little to speak of in this department.
McLaurin led the team with 1,118 receiving yards. No other wide receiver had more than 500 yards in 2020. Cam Sims was the next-most productive wideout with 477. Tight end Logan Thomas and running back J.D. McKissic both had more receiving yards than any wideout not named McLaurin.
This will be a priority regardless of who the Football Team has under center in 2021, but it could be especially important if Mayhew decides to roll the dice in the draft. Young quarterbacks are often only as good as the talent around them—which may at least partially explains Haskins' inability to grow as a passer.
Fortunately, this year's draft class is loaded with pass-catchers, as is the free-agent market. Veterans like Allen Robinson II, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kenny Golladay are expected to be available, and it would behoove Mayhew to consider at least one of them.
Bring Back Brandon Scherff
In terms of incumbent free agents, no one is more important than guard Brandon Scherff.
Scherff made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2020, and he remains the anchor of Washington's offensive line. Retaining him would go a long way toward ensuring that Mayhew's next quarterback is set up for success.
The good news is that Scherff is interested in returning for the 2021 season.
"I've been here six years, and I absolutely love it here," Scherff said, per Yahoo Sports' JP Finlay. "We are building something here to absolutely make a run in the future."
As long as Mayhew is willing to make Scherff a fair offer, he should have a good chance to retain him. The Iowa product will draw heavy interest if he reaches free agency, though, so it would be smart for Mayhew to make re-signing Scherff and early priority.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.