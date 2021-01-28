ONE Championship: How to Watch Alain Ngalani vs. Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane

ONE Championship

ONE: Unbreakable II is this Friday, and a heavyweight clash between viral stars Alain Ngalani and the debuting Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane is one featured match.

Headlining Unbreakable II is is another heavyweight bout between veterans Mauro Cerilli and Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Here's the full card, top headlines heading in and how to watch Unbreakable II.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Unbreakable II will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

Mauro Cerilli (13-4) vs. Abdulbasir Vagabov (12-1)

Daichi Takenaka (12-2-1) vs. Ivanildo Delfino (8-1)

Chen Rui (9-1) vs. Kwon Won Il (9-3)

Mihajlo Kecojevic (13-1) vs. Beybulat Isaev (19-5)

Sovannahry Em (3-1) vs. Choi Jeong Yun (2-1)

Alain Ngalani (4-5) vs. Oumar Kane (1-0)

Powerhouses Ngalani and "Reug Reug" look for dominant win

Arguably the two most powerful athletes on the ONE roster square off this Friday as the 45-year-old Ngalani, one of the faces of the promotion for more than seven years now, takes on the debuting "Reug Reug" Kane.

Kane went viral for his wrestling match in Senegal, where he is one of their most recognized athletes. He then transitioned to MMA in 2019.

Kane is only one match into his professional MMA career, but that hasn't stopped fans from getting excited about what the 28-year-old Senegalese can do. In his first bout, Kane took on a 6-3 opponent who had previously competed and won at Cage Warriors, Britain's biggest MMA promotion. However, Kane showed no fear and dominated the fight with his wrestling, winning in the second round by TKO. Now he'll face Ngalani, who is a viral sensation in his own right looking for his first win in nearly three years.

Whoever comes out victorious, someone is probably going to get knocked out. Only once has either man been involved in an MMA match that went the distance.