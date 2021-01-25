Lakers News: Frank Vogel Talks Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker's Role, More

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

At 13-4, the Los Angeles Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, it's a long season, and the team will continue to adapt as it aims for a consecutive championship.

Firmly focused on evolving with a revamped roster, head coach Frank Vogel is consistently seeking to make game-plan and rotation adjustments. Over the past three games, tight contests gave Los Angeles cause to change.

Of the recent focal points, Vogel has emphasized a trifecta: Anthony Davis' emergence as a playmaker, Talen Horton-Tucker's limited role and the entire team's nonchalance with second-half leads.