Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl Matchup vs. Tom Brady Will Be 'Great Experience'

    Following a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes let it be known that he is looking forward to a showdown against an NFL legend—Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

    "To go up against the one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience," Mahomes said while having some fun at Brady's expense.

    Despite Brady's lengthy history of Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes is betting on his team to deny the Buccaneers star a seventh Super Bowl title. Mahomes said in his postgame interview he "trust(s) my guys over anybody" in Super Bowl LV.

    Kansas City is the reigning Super Bowl champion for at least a few more weeks. Mahomes made it clear anything other than a repeat will be considered falling short of expectations:

    Before the start of the season, fans didn't have to go out on a limb to forecast a Buccaneers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup. Kansas City is largely the same team from a year ago, and Tampa Bay outlined its goals when it signed Brady.

    The teams crossed paths in Week 12, with the Chiefs earning a 27-24 win thanks to Mahomes going 37-of-49 for 462 yards and three touchdowns. That may not be all that telling, though, considering Tampa Bay suffered two defeats to the New Orleans Saints in the regular season before dumping them out in the divisional round.

    The Chiefs are potentially going to be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, too. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters the Achilles injury Fisher suffered "doesn't look too good," throwing his status for the Super Bowl in doubt.

    The overall narrative is too obvious to ignore.

    What better way for Mahomes to cement himself as the best quarterback in the league than to defeat the greatest of all time in the Super Bowl. For Brady, a win might stave off any competition in perpetuity should Mahomes come for his GOAT title.

    But Super Bowl LV might come down to how Mahomes can handle a pass rush that was tied for the fourth-most sacks (48) in the NFL.

