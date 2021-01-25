NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on J.J. Barea, Christian Wood and Nemanja Bjelica Trade

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Veteran point guard J.J. Barea has only known two teams in his NBA career, with the Dallas Mavericks being one. Will he find a third home?

The Dallas Mavericks—Barea's home for 11 seasons—signed Barea to a one-year deal in free agency, but it was more of a reward on behalf of owner Mark Cuban. Dallas, already over the limit for guaranteed contracts, subsequently released Barea weeks later.

Instead of deciding to retire, Barea declared his intent to keep playing. But an opportunity never arose.

Now, the 36-year-old will head overseas. He signed with Spanish club Estudiantes this past weekend as a means of extending his basketball life. However, the veteran might have done so in an effort to show NBA teams he can still play at a high level.

Here is the latest on Barea, as well as the plethora of teams interested in Christian Wood in the past 12 months and the Sacramento Kings' efforts to build the roster around De'Aaron Fox.