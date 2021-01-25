Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Buzz

1 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Zach LaVine's perfectly timed ascension has the Chicago Bulls sitting on a gold mine.

He's hitting his statistical stride, which is saying something for a player who's posted near-All-Star production over the last few seasons. His volume is up (26.8 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game), and his efficiency is soaring along with it (49.7/38.2/87.4 shooting slash).

For the first time, he has a 20-plus player efficiency rating and 60-plus true shooting percentage, marks only 19 other players are clearing across 400-plus minutes.

Just like that, Chicago has a tremendous trade chip in its hand, but it might not be willing to play it.

"Word around the league is that the Bulls aren't looking to move LaVine," K.C. Johnson wrote for NBC Sports Chicago.

This could be a missed opportunity, though it could come down to semantics. The gap between "aren't looking to move" and "will not trade" is impossible to gauge, though it's necessary to root out the news here. The Bulls may not feel any pressure to part with LaVine, who's owed a more than reasonable $19.5 million next season, so if all this means is they aren't initiating trade talks, that's understandable.

However, this quickly gets thorny if Chicago is refusing to humor trade suitors looking at the scoring guard. Even with the growth in his game, there's no evidence he can be the best (or second-best) player on a good team. There's also the fact that once this contract is up (2022), he might get max-contract expensive in a hurry.

At the very least, the Bulls should be open to getting blown away by a no-brainer offer. With the James Harden sweepstakes finished and a Bradley Beal blockbuster not guaranteed to go down, LaVine could be high on the wish list of backcourt-needy shoppers. By keeping its ears open, Chicago might discover there are too many assets available to not make a deal.

Verdict: Buy the Bulls not shopping LaVine. But if they aren't listening to every reasonable offer, they aren't doing it right.