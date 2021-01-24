Super Bowl 2021: Schedule, Start Time, Performers, TV Info for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

All roads lead to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs sealed their places in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The Bucs narrowly edged out the Green Bay Packers in the NFC, with Matt LaFleur's decision to settle for a field goal on 4th-and-goal at Tampa Bay's 8-yard line dominating the conversation after the game. LaFleur banked on his defense getting a stop, but Tom Brady successfully ran down the final 2:05 to preserve the victory.

The Chiefs didn't encounter the same kind of resistance in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes went 29-of-38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City coasted past the Buffalo Bills.

Here's everything you need to know as the NFL plans to close the curtain on its 2020 season.

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com; CBS app

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is capping the attendance for Super Bowl LV at around 22,000 fans, 7,500 of whom will be vaccinated health care workers. However, that isn't stopping the league from celebrating its biggest game with the usual level of pageantry.

R&B singer H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" before Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church share national anthem duties.

During the halftime intermission, The Weeknd will take center stage. Anybody who watched the NFL playoffs probably caught Pepsi's ad hyping up the show.

For the second year in a row, the NFL worked with Roc Nation to line up the headline act and produce the show.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in November's press release. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

It's unclear whether another notable artist(s) will join The Weeknd. That has typically been the case in past Super Bowls, but he would provide ample enjoyment as a solo act. The Super Bowl LIV show—the first co-produced by Roc Nation—didn't include any big surprises to supplement Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Of course, the pregame and halftime entertainment is always secondary to the action on the field.

From a narrative perspective, it doesn't get much better than Brady vs. Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

They previously met in the AFC Championship Game in January 2019. Brady and the New England Patriots got the better of Mahomes and the Chiefs in overtime.

A lot has changed since then, not the least the fact that Kansas City has a better supporting cast around its star quarterback. From start to finish, the Chiefs were the best team in the regular season, and they only looked vulnerable in the playoffs when Mahomes exited against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round.

A Super Bowl LV win for the Chiefs would represent a changing of the guard and the continuation of what could potentially be a historic career.

Should the Bucs prevail, it would be yet another marker of Brady's incredible longevity in the NFL.