AEW Dynamite Awards: Full Nominees List Predictions and B/R App Live-Stream Info 0 of 12 Credit: All Elite Wrestling The first full year of All Elite Wrestling has brought with it unforgettable matches, moments and angles that have left fans buzzing about the revolution the company has created in the pro wrestling industry. With awards handed out for breakout male and female star, best mic moment and the prestigious Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year, find out the nominees and predictions for each category with this preview of the promotion's first awards ceremony.

Streaming Info 1 of 12 Coverage of the awards begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on the B/R app. Celebrities and athletes scheduled to participate as presenters at the virtual ceremony include: Shaquille O'Neal

Bert Kreischer

Chael Sonnen

Curtis Granderson

Camille Kostek

Kevin Heffernan

Steve Lemme

Ron Funches

Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp It will be interesting to see if there is any advancement of Shaq's role with AEW. We first heard his name when Jade Cargill debuted and issued a challenge on his behalf to Cody Rhodes, then again when he appeared in a sit-down interview with Brandi Rhodes that ended with the AEW chief brand officer throwing a glass of water on him. Might the NBA icon garner a measure of revenge or provide some sort of update on his desire to tangle with Cody? His presence looms large over the proceedings, so it should be expected in some form or fashion.

Best Mic Moment 2 of 12 The nominees are: MJF's "We Deserve Better" speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar match

Jon Moxley accepts The Inner Circle's invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy debates Chris Jericho Prediction: Orange Cassidy debates Chris Jericho MJF and Cody Rhodes are two of the most gifted talkers in pro wrestling. Their ability to paint their words with emotion and intensity makes them a valuable asset in an industry that values storytelling and pay-per-view hype. Their work in their nominated promos was undeniably excellent. In the scarf-wearing heel's case, it helped add purpose to his quest to defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW world title beyond a desire to hold gold. In Rhodes' case, it showcased the emotional battle within that his feud with Brodie Lee caused. While either of those two interview segments would have won this award in any other year, it is Orange Cassidy stunning the world with his take on global warming during the debate with Chris Jericho that stands out in this category. Freshly Squeezed stole the show with his first significant verbal sparring match in AEW and escalated a rivalry with Jericho that dominated the summer. He wins here, narrowly, in one of the toughest award categories to predict.

Biggest Surprise 3 of 12 The nominees are: Matt Hardy's debut

Jake "The Snake" Roberts confronts Cody Rhodes

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting's AEW debut

Miro revealed as The Best Man Prediction: Sting's AEW debut Matt Hardy, Jake Roberts, Miro and the late Brodie Lee's debuts in AEW were equally intriguing and buzzworthy, but the only choice here is the arrival of Sting. The Icon sent social media into a frenzy when he made his way to the ring, bringing winter to the company and saving Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes from the devious Team Taz. The excitement that accompanied the WWE Hall of Famer as he stalked to the ring helped Dynamite achieve ratings dominance and jump-started a story that will culminate at Revolution on February 27 when he teams with Allin to battle Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Breakout Star (Male) 4 of 12 The nominees are: Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver Prediction: Darby Allin In 2019, Darby Allin began his AEW run by challenging industry giants Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho for the world title on Dynamite; in 2020, he turned his potential into results, defeating Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship at Full Gear in November—all while combating Team Taz. Throw in an enigmatic relationship with Sting that results in a partnership in a huge, main event-worthy tag match and you have further proof of his growth and development. The face-painted antihero of AEW has broken out in the year-plus he has been with the company. And if this first act is any indication, the future will be dominated by the TNT champion.

Breakout Star (Female) 5 of 12 The nominees are: Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford Prediction: Hikaru Shida There is an argument to be made that Hikaru Shida should not be in contention for a "breakout" award given her reputation before she arrived in AEW. She is, though, and one cannot argue against her winning the award. She captured the AEW Women's Championship in May at Double or Nothing, when she beat Nyla Rose, and has successfully retained it against every challenger since. She has been nothing short of phenomenal in that span, bringing a level of competition to the women's division it needed in order to elevate itself. On top of that, she has excelled in matches against women of all styles and background, delivering in hardcore brawls with Rose, outwrestling fellow nominees Penelope Ford and Anna Jay, and withstanding the mind games of Abadon. With contenders eyeing her prize, she thrived. For that reason, Shida has earned the award and recognition that comes with it.

Biggest Beatdown 6 of 12 The nominees are: Inner Circle attacks Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks The Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Hikaru Shida and Riho through tables

Brian Cage sneak-attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl Prediction: The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

In just the fourth episode of Dynamite, AEW produced a brawl that will live in infamy—if for no other reason than the inclusion of an iconic treat. Ahead of the Full Gear main event for the AEW world title between Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho, a fight erupted that spilled into the arena corridor and included a stop by the Dippin' Dots stand. The wild, chaotic scene was only aided by a flabbergasted Jericho repeatedly exclaiming he had bought a ticket to the show that night, only to be assaulted. It was evidence from a revolutionary promotion that it would not settle for overproduced vignettes or angles; that it would spill out of the arena and into the stands, reminding fans they were in an arena and not some small corner of a "universe." Most of all, it heated up a Rhodes-Jericho match that ended up being quite good and led to MJF's betrayal of his mentor and more stellar television.

High Flyer Award 7 of 12 The nominees are: Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

Pac Prediction: Rey Fenix Make no mistake about it: Marq Quen, Nick Jackson and Pac all deserve recognition as nominees in this category, but no one on the AEW roster can soar through the air with as much ease as Rey Fenix. His ability to twist and contort his body before crashing into his opponent or sending them across the squared circle is unrivaled. In an era that has seen aerial artistry rise to heights never before seen, he is a step above everyone else. A magician of the skies, he has used his high-flying arsenal to fuel him to a critically acclaimed victory over Jackson, a win over his brother, Penta El Zero M, and a world title match with Kenny Omega. While he has yet to score that defining singles victory as part of the AEW roster, the future is bright and the sky is not the limit for the luchador.

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After 8 of 12 The nominees are: Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker Prediction: The Parking Lot Brawl The Parking Lot Brawl between Best Friends and Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz is one of the best matches in AEW's short existence and deserves recognition in these awards. A chaotic and violent battle that featured an appropriate amount of brawling to put over the intense dislike between the teams, it earned rave reviews across social media. A genuine five-star classic that has somehow been forgotten in the months that followed it, the match remains a highlight of the company and a reminder of what is possible when overproduction and creative handcuffs are removed. A landmark battle for AEW and a match all should be proud of...and a hell of a post-match cleanup for some unfortunate soul.

Biggest WTF Moment 9 of 12 The nominees are: Cody Rhodes' steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by a golf cart

Kenny Omega wins the AEW World Championship and walks out on the company

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog-splash off the stadium railing Prediction: Sammy Guevara hit by a golf cart There were plenty of WTF moments in AEW's first full year, but few left fans laughing quite like Sammy Guevara's encounter with Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega and a confiscated golf cart. In the middle of a wild tag team street fight, Hardy and Omega chased The Spanish God with the vehicle, eventually running him down and causing one of the best bumps you will see. The moment immediately did the rounds on social media, enhancing Guevara's star and further solidifying AEW as the company whose creativity lent itself to the unpredictable and unforgettable. Britt Baker's bloodied face during her match with Hikaru Shida was special enough to warrant its own T-shirt, but that spot with Guevara and Co. was as spectacular as anything the company produced in 2020.

LOL Award 10 of 12 The nominees are: Chris Jericho and MJF's Dinner Debonair

Dr. Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Inner Circle's Vegas trip Prediction: Chris Jericho and MJF's Dinner Debonair Britt Baker waxing Tony Schiavone's chest and The Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas may have been more traditionally funny, but the sheer absurdity of Jericho and MJF's Dinner Debonair segment should earn it the win here. More than the creativity of the segment and the completely unexpected turn it took was the commitment by both performers to the material. They were absolutely invested in their performance, and the result was one of the most surreal segments in pro wrestling history. Some loved it, some hated it, but it was the talk of that particular episode of Dynamite and even earned recognition from the New York Times in its year-end list of best performances. In this instance, originality and concept help fuel the segment and should earn it the win.

Best Twitter Follow 11 of 12 The nominees are: MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose Prediction: Orange Cassidy All four nominees in this category bring their unique characters and personalities to their Twitter game, but none are quite as true to form as Freshly Squeezed. Sure, MJF lets his angry, sarcastic, "eff-you" persona shine through with every tap of the tweet button, but it is Cassidy's lackadaisical approach that appeals to fans of the bare minimum. Unbothered by detractors and unfazed by the momentous, he sticks with what works. It is for that reason that he is among the most popular wrestlers on the planet right now, a major merchandise mover for AEW and one of the company's brightest stars. All four nominees in this category figure to shape the immediate and long-term future of the company, making their presence and interactions with fans via social media that much more important.