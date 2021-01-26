AEW Dynamite Awards: Full Nominees List Predictions and B/R App Live-Stream Info

1 of 12

Coverage of the awards begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on the B/R app.

Celebrities and athletes scheduled to participate as presenters at the virtual ceremony include:

Shaquille O'Neal

Bert Kreischer

Chael Sonnen

Curtis Granderson

Camille Kostek

Kevin Heffernan

Steve Lemme

Ron Funches

Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp

It will be interesting to see if there is any advancement of Shaq's role with AEW.

We first heard his name when Jade Cargill debuted and issued a challenge on his behalf to Cody Rhodes, then again when he appeared in a sit-down interview with Brandi Rhodes that ended with the AEW chief brand officer throwing a glass of water on him.

Might the NBA icon garner a measure of revenge or provide some sort of update on his desire to tangle with Cody?

His presence looms large over the proceedings, so it should be expected in some form or fashion.