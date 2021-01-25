Updated 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Card and Predictions Before Go-Home Raw, SmackDown

4 of 4

The sands of time are running down on the in-ring career of Daniel Bryan.

Arguably the best professional wrestler of his era, the 39-year-old has accomplished things some performers can only dream of: A storybook ending to a monumental run in the main event of WrestleMania 30, championship victories, a push demanded by the fans, and a relationship with Brie Bella that turned into a beautiful family.

Despite all that he has done in the industry, though, one question persists: Can Bryan headline The Grandest Stage of Them All again?

Sure, his win in 2014 was unforgettable. It was a WrestleMania moment everyone dreams about, but was it one and done for The Yes Man? Injury forced him to the sidelines shortly thereafter, robbing him of the sort of run one would hope for after a magical moment like that.

Retirement and an improbable comeback followed, but one cannot help feel Bryan's journey is unfinished. Like an all-time great quarterback chasing a second Super Bowl ring to cement his legacy, he needs another dance on wrestling's most prestigious night.

He enters the men's Rumble match on a losing streak, recognized more for putting over others than spotlighting himself with his trademark selflessness. Beaten most recently by Cesaro, he has to prove to his doubters he is still the guy who rolled into New Orleans seven years ago and knocked off Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista in one night to realize his childhood dream.

It's a story that writes itself.

Now, it will be interesting to see if WWE pays off his recent losing streak with one more run before he hangs up his boots and presumably moves into a behind-the-scenes role with the company.