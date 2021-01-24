Seahawks Rumors: Bills' Ken Dorsey Drawing Interest for Seattle's OC Job

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks' search for an offensive coordinator has reportedly made its way to Buffalo.

The team wants to interview Buffalo Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey for the opening, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle moved on from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer at the end of the season, his third with the team.

En route to the Bills' first AFC East championship since the 1993 season, Dorsey has helped third-year signal-caller Josh Allen transform into a legitimate MVP candidate. The 24-year-old tallied 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, leading the Bills to a 13-3 record this season.

He was named the Pro Football Writers Association's Most Improved Player after raising his 58.8 completion percentage to 69.2 this season.

The opportunity with the Seahawks isn't the only one Dorsey could take hold of this offseason. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Dorsey is also in the running for the gig with the Detroit Lions under new head coach Dan Campbell.

According to Schefter, the team is also interested in Los Angeles Rams pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron and New Orleans Saints quarterback coach Joe Lombardi.

Dorsey will have to lead the Bills through the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday before he can take action on his future.