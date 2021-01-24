    Patrick Williams Says Lakers' LeBron James Was Calling Bulls' Plays During Game

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 24, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, jumping out to a 63-33 halftime lead before winning 101-90. The Lakers' defensive effort was exceptional, with Chicago shooting just 39.3 percent from the field.

    Bulls rookie forward Patrick Williams pointed out a big reason for the Lakers' success, as relayed by Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score:

    Chicago scored just 17 first-quarter points before adding 16 more in the second.

    The Bulls finally got it going in the second half, but it was too little, too late by then; the team piled on garbage-time points that made the game appear closer than it actually was.

    L.A. is now an NBA-best 13-4 thanks in part to owning the league's top defensive rating, per Basketball Reference. The Lakers' net rating is also first as well.

    Chicago may be a young and rebuilding team that features a brand new front office and coaching staff this year, but the team entered Saturday excelling on offense, scoring the fourth-most points per game in the NBA and earning the No. 11 offensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.

    The Bulls got nothing going in the first half, though, and the Lakers built an insurmountable lead.

    The Lakers will look to continue their defensive prowess against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Monday, while the Bulls will host the Boston Celtics.  

