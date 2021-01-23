Michigan Athletics Shut Down for 2 Weeks Amid COVID-19 Spike

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The University of Michigan is shutting down all athletics programs for two weeks as COVID-19 cases surge, according to Ethan Sears of the Michigan Daily.

Michigan quickly confirmed the report.

Per Sears, five cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus have been confirmed within the athletics department, with 15 more tests presumed positive. The decision to pause athletics fell to the Michigan state health department. No other state schools are expected to be impacted by the order.

The pause will begin Sunday. All members of the athletic department will quarantine for up to 14 days.

The move comes after 22 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 this week, following 13 positive cases a week earlier.

Among the notable games likely to be impacted are the men's basketball contests against Indiana and Michigan State, two women's basketball games against Michigan State and two men's hockey games against Penn State.

According to Sears, UM has completed 87.2 percent of its scheduled athletic contests this season.