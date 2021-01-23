Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Takes Exception to Student Reporter's Question After Loss

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Duke men's basketball team dropped its third straight contest after falling to Louisville 70-65 on Saturday.

Afterward, Duke Chronicle student reporter Jake Piazza asked Krzyzewski an innocuous question about the Blue Devils' next steps going forward as they "move into another week of basketball."

The coach provided the following response:

"Why don't we just evaluate this game, I'm not into what our next step forward is right now," Coach K said in part.

Krzyzewski then asked Piazza what his major was at Duke, and the student reporter replied that he was studying economics.

Coach K then noted the student reporter's question was analogous to someone coming up to Piazza after a tough economics test and asking what his next steps would be.

"You see what I mean? You have some empathy?" Krzyzewski asked.

"You know, just give us time to evaluate this game and then we'll figure out just like we always try to do."

Piazza tweeted after the back-and-forth:

The Blue Devils' season could be on the brink after falling to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in ACC play following the three-game skid.

Piazza's question was a legitimate one, especially with Duke slated to play three games over the next nine days against Georgia Tech, Clemson and Miami.

The Blue Devils may have fought hard and lost Saturday, but conference play isn't letting up, especially with a rivalry game against UNC awaiting following next week's slate of games.