Video: Giannis Gives Conor McGregor Advice Before UFC Fight vs. Dustin Poirier

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took time out of his busy practice schedule to offer some advice to Conor McGregor in advance of his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 on Saturday:

We'll soon find out if McGregor utilizes the sneak attack bear hug in the Octagon, with his fight against Poirier set to be UFC 257's main event.

For now, Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker may want to watch his back at practice after Antetokounmpo used him as a model for his MMA suggestions.

On the court, the reigning two-time NBA MVP is enjoying another excellent season, averaging 27.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the 9-6 Bucks.

In the Octagon, McGregor is 22-4 lifetime, with his last win occurring via a first-round TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 40 seconds last January.