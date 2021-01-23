    Jets Rumors: NY Would Listen on Lions Trade for No. 2 Pick Amid Stafford Buzz

    The New York Jets are "willing to listen" to a Detroit Lions trade offer for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft as the quarterback market begins to heat up, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

    Saturday's news that Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford requested a trade could have the Jets looking to take advantage of the situation if the long-time starter is willing to play for New York.

    Cimini noted Stafford could serve as an option for the Jets if they do indeed decide to move on from Sam Darnold—who's signed through 2021 with an option for 2022. That also assumes the Jets are not going to be able to acquire Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, whose relationship with his team is tenuous at best lately.

    Stafford still has two years, $43 million on his contract but would provide the type of big arm, experienced quarterback the Jets have longed for.

    Considering Detroit holds the No. 7 pick, moving up to No. 2 in a year with a loaded quarterback class could entice the Lions should they find a prospect worth moving up for. But the abundance of passers may be reason enough for the Lions to stay put at No. 7.

    The six teams ahead of Detroit—aside from the Jets—are all set at quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, the Atlanta Falcons are set with Matt Ryan, Joe Burrow is still the Cincinnati Bengals' future and the Philadelphia Eagles look set to role with Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz next year.

    As the market for Stafford begins to unfold, the Jets may be tested by how much they're willing to give up to land a 32-year-old quarterback in an AFC East they aren't particularly close to competing in.

