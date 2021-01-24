Ranking Every Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match from the Last Decade

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is second only to WrestleMania when it comes to WWE institutions. It is one of the most popular and important pay-per-views of the year.

The reason people love this event so much is that the Royal Rumble matches produce memorable moments every year. Whether it's a return, reunion or shocking elimination, there is always something for the highlight reel.

The format of the match is simple. Thirty Superstars enter the ring at regular intervals and attempt to throw each other over the top rope. The last person standing is declared the winner and awarded a title shot at WrestleMania.

Several wrestlers have made the Rumble special over the years like Kofi Kingston with his epic saves and Kane with his record number of eliminations.

This year will mark the 34th Rumble PPV if you don't count The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. The past decade has seen a lot of future Hall of Fame candidates win the titular Battle Royal. Let's take a walk down memory lane and rank the last 10 years of men's Royal Rumble matches.