Report: Browns' Mack Wilson Not Fined for Hit That Injured Patrick Mahomes

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    The NFL did not fine Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson for the hit that sent Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the concussion protocol during last weekend's AFC divisional-round playoff game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    The hit occurred on 3rd-and-1 in the third quarter when Mahomes ran an option and was hauled down by Wilson, who had his arm around Mahomes' neck:

    Mahomes was woozy and unable to stand up, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Despite that, Kansas City held on to win 22-17.

    Mahomes has since cleared the concussion protocol and will start for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    After the game, Wilson said he wasn't trying to hurt Mahomes and wished him well:

    Mahomes responded positively and seemed to harbor no ill will:

    The Chiefs were dangerously close to having their season end with Mahomes on the shelf, but backup Chad Henne came through in the clutch with a 13-yard scramble followed by a five-yard completion to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on 4th-and-1 to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.

    Wilson, 22, just completed his second season. The Alabama product was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

    He started 14 of the 16 games he appeared in as a rookie and registered 82 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and seven passes defended.

    This season, Mack played 13 games, including eight starts, and recorded 39 tackles and two passes defended. His snap count decreased from 944 to 372, per Pro Football Reference. He also played in both of the Browns' postseason games, posting five tackles.

    Mahomes, meanwhile, was the 2018 MVP and last season's Super Bowl MVP, and he is looking to lead the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl.

    Standing in the way of Mahomes and the Chiefs are the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, who entered the elite quarterback ranks with an MVP-caliber performance this season.

