Winners and Losers of the Pierre-Luc Dubois-Patrik Laine Trade

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The 23-year-old prospect went from being a useful role player to a key piece of the lineup for his hometown team. Kekalainen wants to move him back to his natural center position to help make up for the center depth left behind by Dubois. The Miami (Ohio) product is coming off a career year with 12 goals and 29 points, but his path to a top-six role was blocked by other players on the roster.

"We expect Jack Roslovic to be able to play center for us," Kekalainen said. "He's a good playmaker, he's a good passer, he's got great speed. And, again, he's going to have to earn his ice time with the coach. We fully believe that he's going to add to our center position and bring skill down the middle, and time will tell how it goes."

Roslovic has become an ambassador of sorts for the city of Columbus. He helps out with youth hockey teams, even recently running a practice for a Triple-A team. His family has had season tickets to Blue Jackets games since their first season in 2000, and he grew up wanting to wear blue, saying, "This is what they dream about."

Columbus may not be a hockey hotbed, but he thinks it will be impactful for kids to see that it's possible for the hometown product to eventually grow up and play professionally for the hometown team.

"I've watched this team grow, and I've watched this city grow," he said. "It's not even close to its potential. I'm super excited to be a part of it. Anyone who wants to tell me differently, I'll be more than happy to try to persuade them the other way."

The Blue Jackets will also benefit from Roslovic being a local in another way. The myriad quarantine restrictions and the COVID-19 protocols in place this season create some complications for trades and signings. Teams will not get to use their players right away, especially if they're going from the United States to Canada, like Dubois is doing.

Without a contract, Roslovic was unable to obtain a work visa to get into Canada, so he was already in Ohio when the trade went down. He could potentially bypass all of the quarantine restrictions and be available in 48 hours. He has already been placed on the protocol list and will go through the necessary testing.