    Pierre-Luc Dubois Traded to Jets; Blue Jackets Land Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is seen against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The Lightning won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Paul Vernon/Associated Press

    The Columbus Blue Jackets completed a blockbuster trade Saturday to send Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round draft pick to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

    TSN's Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic first reported details of the agreement.

    Dubois signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension with the Jackets in late December, just days before the start of training camp, but he didn't back away from a trade request, and that led to tension with head coach John Tortorella.

    "Yeah, he wants out," Tortorella said on 97.1 The Fan last week (via TSN). "... This is a 22-year-old kid. It doesn't happen that often, so he has been honest with the group. I wish he was a little bit more honest as far as reasons why. I still haven't really gotten to that, but I think he needs to speak on that. I won't."

    The situation reached a boiling point during Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning when Dubois was benched after a first-period sequence in which he made little effort to fight for the puck:

    He scored one goal in five games before the trade. He was previously one of Columbus' top offensive weapons, tallying 158 points (65 goals and 93 assists) in 234 games across his first three seasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Jackets were able to get a solid return despite the drama.

    Laine, 22, is one of the league's most lethal snipers with 140 goals in 306 appearances, including a career-high 44 tallies during the 2017-18 season. He's a defensive liability, however, and he's sidelined by an upper-body injury.

    Roslovic, 23, is still trying to establish himself in the NHL after being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. He's a restricted free agent who hadn't signed a contract with Winnipeg, so he's yet to appear in a game this season after scoring 29 points in 71 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

    The center is a Columbus native.

    It's unclear when the players will debut with their new teams. The NHL created a Canada-only division for the 2020-21 season because of the country's COVID-19 guidelines, which could lead to a longer transition period for Dubois.

    Meanwhile, Laine must finish his injury recovery, and Roslovic needs to sign a new deal.

    Related

      Huge Dubois-Laine Trade 🚨

      Winnipeg Jets acquire Pierre Luc Dubois from Columbus and send Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic to Blue Jackets

      Huge Dubois-Laine Trade 🚨
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Huge Dubois-Laine Trade 🚨

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated Blue Jackets, Jets Lines After Mega Deal

      Updated Blue Jackets, Jets Lines After Mega Deal
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Updated Blue Jackets, Jets Lines After Mega Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NBC Details Plans to Shut Down NBCSN

      NHL's television deal with NBC will end this year, will likely move to USA Network

      NBC Details Plans to Shut Down NBCSN
      NHL logo
      NHL

      NBC Details Plans to Shut Down NBCSN

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Coaches and GMs Who Could Be on the Hot Seat

      The 2020-21 season could determine whether these coaches and general managers stay or go

      Coaches and GMs Who Could Be on the Hot Seat
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Coaches and GMs Who Could Be on the Hot Seat

      Lyle Richardson
      via Bleacher Report