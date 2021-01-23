AEW's Matt Hardy Tweets Photo After Car Crash: 'Thank Goodness I'm Invincible'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

AEW star Matt Hardy tweeted a photo of his car Saturday after apparently being involved in a crash.

The photo of his vehicle, which had a severely smashed back end, included the caption: "Today's free advice, don't rubberneck at wrecks or you'll create another one. Thank goodness I'm invincible."

Hardy, 46, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. He was an 11-time tag champion during his time in WWE, with nine of those reigns coming alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy.

Matt was a full-time WWE wrestler with WWE from 1998-2010 with minimal interruptions, and after spending time in Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, he returned to WWE with Jeff in 2017.

Hardy was granted his release last year, and he made his AEW debut on the March 18 episode of Dynamite, using the "Broken" character he first developed in Impact.

Lately, Hardy has gone back to his "Big Money Matt" persona and is serving as the manager for Private Party, as well as a part-time wrestler.

He recently brought Private Party to Impact Wrestling as part of the working relationship between the two promotions, and Private Party won a match to become the No. 1 contenders for the Impact Tag Team Championships.

Hardy has carved out a nice multifaceted role for himself in AEW, and he continues to be an important part of the roster and weekly programming.

