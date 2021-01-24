Quick Takes: AEW's Hangman Page Must Join Dark Order, Stagnant AJ Styles, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On an otherwise lackluster edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page was once again the highlight of the night when he and The Dark Order kicked off the show in an eight-man tag team action against The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project.

Despite Page turning down Dark Order's offer to join their ranks, it seems to be more a matter of when than whether he will come around to aligning himself with the faction. It would make for the perfect pairing and be the best thing for everyone involved.

Much like Page, WWE's AJ Styles finds himself equally directionless. He's won almost all of his matches since arriving on the Raw roster in October and even came close to capturing WWE Championship at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view yet doesn't have an obvious storyline awaiting him on the Road to WrestleMania.

A star of Styles' caliber shouldn't be without a meaningful match at 'Mania, but his dance partner for The Show of Shows is in question. In the meantime, he needs something significant he can sink his teeth into to avoid feeling stagnant.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will address what the immediate future could have in store for Styles along with why Page becoming a member of Dark Order is a must. Other topics include Damian Priest's pending call-up to the main roster, Private Party cementing their status as heels and a possible in-ring return for Adam Pearce on SmackDown.