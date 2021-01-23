    LaVar Ball: LiAngelo Would Score 30-40 Points If Playing with Lonzo or LaMelo

    LiAngelo Ball has been a free agent since he was released by the Detroit Pistons in December, but his father believes the key to unlocking his talent is for him to play alongside one of his brothers.

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, LaVar Ball said LiAngelo would score 30-40 points if he was on the same team as Lonzo or LaMelo (starts at 0:45 mark):

    Lonzo is the longest-tenured NBA player in the family. He's in his fourth season and second season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game and ranks second on the Pelicans with 4.5 assists per contest.

    LaMelo, 19, has emerged as a potential star for the Charlotte Hornets. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft is averaging 11.5 points per game. He leads all rookies in rebounds (6.4 per game) and assists (5.9 per game).

    LiAngelo is the only one of the Ball brothers who went undrafted when he was eligible, in 2018. He's bounced around various leagues, including LaVar's Junior Basketball Association in 2018, and had a brief stint as a practice player with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League last season.

    The Pistons signed LiAngelo to a training camp contract Dec. 2, but he was waived 12 days later without having played in a preseason game.

    Given that Lonzo and LaMelo are widely praised for their passing skills and setting up teammates, it's not out of the realm of possibility that LiAngelo would have some open looks if he played with them. He averaged 12.6 points and shot 41.5 percent from three-point range in 14 games with Vytautas Prienu of the Lithuanian Basketball League during the 2017-18 season.

